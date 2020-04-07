167 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 56
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$120
All Products
Triple Whammy
from Heirloom Collective
17.4%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Querkle LGS - 1g Flower
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Lemon Lime Punch
from matter.
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Bootylicious
from Revolutionary Clinics
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Chocolate Oranges
from Revolutionary Clinics
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
AK-47
from Sira Naturals
15.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Cherry Slimeade
from Curaleaf
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Grandpa's Breath - 1g Flower
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Schrom
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Sugar Plum Sunset - 1g Flower
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Sugar Plum Sunset
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
GG # 4 - 1g Flower
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Gelato - 7g Popcorn Quarter
from GTI
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$105¼ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Phone Home
from RYTHM
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
BC Cookies
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Critical Kush
from Good Chemistry
21%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Killer Queen popcorn 1/4
from GTI
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$105¼ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Grape Diamonds
from Natures Heritage Cannabis
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Vanilla Berry Pie
from Heirloom
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Do-Si-Dos
from RYTHM
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
Do-Si-Dos
from GTI
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Granddaddy Sherbert - 1g Flower
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Nuke em 1g Cone
from Mayflower Medicinals
24.9%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Humble Pie - 1g Flower
from Cresco Labs
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
88 G13 hashplant
from Sira Naturals
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
‘88 G13 Hashplant
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Schrom - 1g Flower
from Cresco Labs
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Schrom
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Ingrid
from Good Chemistry
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
Cheese
from Mayflower Medicinals
17.8%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Dank Commander
from Mayflower Medicinals
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Dank Commander
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
The Medic (CBD)
from Berkshire Roots
7.1%
THC
9.7%
CBD
Royal Medic
Strain
$105¼ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Harlequin (CBD)
from Good Chemistry
4.5%
THC
8.5%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
Tutankhamon
from Mayflower Medicinals
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tutankhamon
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Pennywise (I) (CBD)
from Liberty
5.24%
THC
6.02%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
White Knuckles
from Mayflower Medicinals
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Brownie Scout
from GTI
25.5%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
Moonrise Wax
from Sira Naturals
84.2%
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Black Jack Rosin
from Revolutionary Clinics
58.9%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Mother of Grapes Terp Sauce
from Sira Naturals
69.8mg
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Tropicanna Cookies Shatter
from Revolutionary Clinics
59.6%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Orange Tide Rosin
from Revolutionary Clinics
34.7%
THC
39%
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
12345