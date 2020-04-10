16 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
All Products
Spectrum #12 1.75g
from Revolution Enterprises
0.89%
THC
11.9%
CBD
Spectrum
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from GTI
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Spectrum #12
from Revolution Enterprises
0.89%
THC
12.1%
CBD
Full Spectrum
Strain
$69⅛ oz
In-store only
Jenny Kush
from Aeriz
27.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel Sunrock Shatter
from verano
76.5%
THC
3%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Neon Sour Popper CBD Gummies
from IESO Little Egypt
25mg
THC
17mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$15pack of 5
In-store only
Tangerine 1:1 Tincture
from matter.
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$44each
In-store only
Incredibles Windy City Bar
from GTI
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$33each
In-store only
1:1 Honey Sweet Melon Gummy
from Cresco Labs
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$17pack of 20
In-store only
Wildberry Menta Mints
from verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
G6
Strain
$28pack of 20
In-store only
Sweet Strawberry Gummy
from Verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$34.98pack of 10
In-store only
Lavender Jones PAX Cartridge + Battery
from GTI
75.2%
THC
___
CBD
$100½ g
In-store only
High Supply Indica 500mg Pen
from Cresco Labs
68.8%
THC
0%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
High Supply Sativa 500mg Pen
from Cresco Labs
66.9%
THC
0%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
High Supply Hybrid 500mg Pen
from Cresco Labs
75.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Grandpa Bub Cartridge
from matter.
79.3%
THC
___
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only