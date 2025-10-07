Our medical and recreational dispensary in Solon, Ohio serves shoppers and patients in the Greater Cleveland area and beyond. You can find us off bustling Aurora Road between Hawthorne Parkway and Solon Road. We’re near the extensive Bridle Trail and Loops and downtown Solon, which features the Solon Center for the Arts and the Solon Historical Society. We’re easily accessible from Cleveland and many other surrounding suburbs, including Glenwillow, Bedford Heights, Warrensville Heights, Bainbridge Township, Twinsburg, Reminderville, and Aurora.