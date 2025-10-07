DISPENSARY
Verilife - Solon (Med & Non-Med)
Last updated:
About this dispensary
Our medical and recreational dispensary in Solon, Ohio serves shoppers and patients in the Greater Cleveland area and beyond. You can find us off bustling Aurora Road between Hawthorne Parkway and Solon Road. We’re near the extensive Bridle Trail and Loops and downtown Solon, which features the Solon Center for the Arts and the Solon Historical Society. We’re easily accessible from Cleveland and many other surrounding suburbs, including Glenwillow, Bedford Heights, Warrensville Heights, Bainbridge Township, Twinsburg, Reminderville, and Aurora.
Leafly member since 2025
- 30050 Aurora Rd, Suite 300, Solon, OH
- call (440) 589-4680
- visit website
- send an email
- License CCD000185-00
- ATMStorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
Closed
saturday
8am - 10pm
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
