Bluntedbambino on November 19, 2019

I loved this location. I CAN NOT express that enough. I’ve been to A LOT of dispensaries, from Colorado, Las Vegas to Cali. This is just my opinion, but this is how a dispensary is supposed to be ran. This is how the employees are supposed to be, and the flower, the flower is not a disappointment. If you want to smell 300 different strains before you finally pick one or 3 this is not the place, everything there is quality, and they have a satisfying number of strains. Shop here.