This is the best dispensary in the entire state of Missouri and in the top 5 of any I have been in throughout the country. Excellent selection, helpful staff, and a vibe you can't find anywhere else, period. I went during their Grand Opening event, which was an eye-opener for me. How are other dispensaries not using this model? I called today because I wanted to go back but their hours said they were closed, and apparently after today they will be open 7 days a week. Now that they are open 7 days a week, this is my new home dispensary, and I live 30 minutes away.