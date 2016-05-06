Mandarin Sunset (I/H) - Herijuana x Orange Cookies - 15.9% THC-A *ONLY in $50 per Quarter Oz. and $90 per Half Oz. increments.*
$45 per Gram: Nokhu Labs - Glueball (H) - Live Rosin - 67.61% THC-A
$35 per Gram: Boulder Built - Kush Cake (I/H) - Live Terp Sugar - 57.84% THC-A
$20 per Gram: Chronic Creations - Lemon Skunk (S/H) - Shatter - 77.02% THC-A
$40 Each: G-Pen - Distillate Cartridge & Battery - 500mg THC
______________________________________________ Sunday - Solventless Sunday MEDICAL: - 15% OFF all Solventless Concentrates RECREATIONAL: - 10% OFF all Solventless Concentrates *No double discounts* ___________________________________________________ Monday - Mix & Match Mondays MEDICAL: - 20% OFF any 2 Products of different catagories (Ex. Flower + Edible, Concentrate + Topical) RECREATIONAL: - 15% OFF any 2 Products of different catagories (Ex. Flower + Edible, Concentrate + Topical) *No double discounts* ___________________________________________________ Tuesday - Terpy Tuesdays MEDICAL: -15% OFF all Concentrates RECREATIONAL: -10% OFF all Concentrates *No double discounts* ___________________________________________________ Wednesday - Double Points Wednesday MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL: - Double Loyalty Points *No double discounts* ___________________________________________________ Thursday - Twisted Thursday MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL: - $2 OFF all Pre-Rolls *No double discounts* ___________________________________________________ Friday - Verts Flair Friday MEDICAL: - 20% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE RECREATIONAL: - 15% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE *Must wear Verts Shirt, Sweatshirt, or Lanyard to receive discount. No double discounts* ___________________________________________________ Saturday - 4 Gram Eighth Day MEDICAL: - 4 Gram Eighths (Limit of 2 per customer) RECREATIONAL: - 4 Gram Eighths (Limit of 2 per customer) *Limit of 2 per customer. No double discounts* ___________________________________________________