387 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 84
Show All 54
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$360
Deals
Strain of the Day: REC
Valid 3/18/2020 – 3/19/2021
Northern Lights (I) - Afghani Phenotype - 21.51% THC-A *ONLY in $80 per Half Oz. and $150 per Full Oz. increments.*
Only one strain per day. While supplies last. No double discounts.
Strain of the Day: REC
Valid 3/18/2020 – 3/19/2021
Northern Lights (I) - Afghani Phenotype - 21.51% THC-A *ONLY in $80 per Half Oz. and $150 per Full Oz. increments.*
Only one strain per day. While supplies last. No double discounts.
All Products
Mandarin Sunset by Billo
from Billo
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem D by Seal
from Seal
___
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights by Pure Greens
from Pure Greens
21.51%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Sunset by Glas
from Glas
22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Brainer by Shift
from Shift
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies by OhmGrow
from OhmGrow
25.99%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake by Gelato Cake
from Gelato Cake
23%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Gelato by Pure Greens
from Pure Greens
22.86%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rainmaker by Rainmaker
from Rainmaker
32.3%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato by Veritas
from Veritas
21.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
9LB Bubba Kush by Pure Greens
from Pure Greens
20.16%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Kush by Verde
from Verde
21.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citral Glue by Billo
from Billo
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Kush Breath by Billo
from Billo
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo by Billo
from Billo
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Member Berry by Billo
from Billo
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Memberberry by Boulder Built
from Boulder Built
21.13%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Mints by Veritas
from Veritas
25.13%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Cake by Veritas
from Veritas
28.43%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry OG by Boulder Built
from Boulder Built
19.07%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Sunset by OhmGro
from OhmGro
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
710 LS (1) | GMO | Live Rosin*
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
710 (1) | GMO | Water Hash
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
710 (3) | Bootylicious | Water Hash*
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
710 LS (2) | Platinum Huckleberry Cookies | Water Hash*
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
710 (3) | Dolato | Live Rosin*
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Eureka | Cartridge Distillate Indica | 500mg
from Eureka
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
710 (4) | Layla | Persy Rosin
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
710 (1) | Chocolate Oranges | Live Sugar*
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
710 (2) | Lemon Heads | Persy Rosin*
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
710 (3) | Gorilla Dosha | Persy Sauce*
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
710 (3) | OGKB | Persy Rosin*
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Lazercat | Papaya Cake | Water Hash
from Lazercat
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Eureka | Disposable Distillate Hybrid | 300mg
from Eureka
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Green Dot | Lemon Blend Pod | 500mg
from Green Dot
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Green Dot | Grape Blend Pod | 500mg
from Green Dot
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Airo Pro | CO2 1:1 | 500mg
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Airo Pro | CO2 2:1 | 500mg
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
710 (1) | Dolato #10 Pod | 500mg
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
710 (3) | OGKB | Live Rosin*
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
12345 ... 10