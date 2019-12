JG12383 on July 22, 2019

I called and asked if they had any 710 flower available, since on Instagram they were listed as having been in the last for a drop. The guy that answered said that they would not be getting the drop till Monday. That they don't get drops on Saturday. I went in on Monday ( today) and they told me they were out that got the drop on Friday and sold out already. I get if your sold out but just be upfront about it. I drove in from out of town to be there when they opened to get flower only to find out I was lied to. All employees need to be well informed and if they don't know be honest!