Today
Just dropped by to check out the new dispensary in my neighborhood and the “vibe was everything!” Great customer service and inventory was great! I will be back!
Vibe 420 is a premium dispensary with some of the best strains in the state. We have Exotic flower for $10 a gram & Top Shelf flower for $5 a gram! Exotic's include: J31, Karma, HPK, Iccy, Mac 1, Apples & Bananas, Trop Fizz, Ice Cream Cake, Gelato 33 & Biscotti! Top Shelf includes: Gluelato (GG4 x G41), Dosilato (DoSiDos x G41), Forbidden Gelato (Forbidden Fruit x G41), Loud Jelly Bean (G41 x Candyland) & JuiceBox (G41 x Runtz). Along with $50oz's(popcorn), vape carts, concentrates, live resin, live rosin, thc syrup & pre-rolls!