Abdulshakoor on March 31, 2019

they advertised 55$ off of 100$ on thier website so o decided to go there. when i asked about the promotion the manager told me that i needed the coupon from my Dr. (they never gave me one). after seeing i went out to the car to get my phone to show him what the website says, he honored the deal. i got a 400mg cart of duct tape that was great. i bought a jar of concentrate they called terpene sauce. the price was 65$ for the indica and 85$ for the sativa. got home and found out it was just distillate, no terpenes added at all.... would buy carts there again