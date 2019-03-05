ScrapMojo
Small shop but great selection of vape carts including some hard to find strains. Service was quick, easy and efficient.
We're proud to provide you with a vast array of strains and vapes. Thanks for your review!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
7 reviews
Small shop but great selection of vape carts including some hard to find strains. Service was quick, easy and efficient.
We're proud to provide you with a vast array of strains and vapes. Thanks for your review!
Horrible. Worst flower (only have flower cups) Looks like old damaged cannabis. No relief, just a headache... Will never shop there again. Much better quality cannabis is available from other local dispensaries. Buyer beware.
Our apologies for your experience. If you ever have any product questions or concerns, please visit the dispensary you purchased from. Please, tell us how we can improve future experiences by reaching out to info@vidacann.com.
Everyone is so nice and informed on the different strains and what it helps ( medically) . I would recommend this place
Thanks for the review & recommendation!
Chernobyl is by far the best sativa in the state! VidaCann has some of the best strains out of all of the dispensaries in the area. The facility is clean and quiet and the staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. They sat me down in the consultation room and actually educated me on the products, I've never had a dispensary do that for me before and it was greatly appreciated.
We greatly appreciate you, Megan! We're thrilled you had a great VidaCann experience. Thanks for the review!
they advertised 55$ off of 100$ on thier website so o decided to go there. when i asked about the promotion the manager told me that i needed the coupon from my Dr. (they never gave me one). after seeing i went out to the car to get my phone to show him what the website says, he honored the deal. i got a 400mg cart of duct tape that was great. i bought a jar of concentrate they called terpene sauce. the price was 65$ for the indica and 85$ for the sativa. got home and found out it was just distillate, no terpenes added at all.... would buy carts there again
Hi there! Thanks for your review. We'd like to hear more about your experience. Please, shoot us an e-mail to info@vidacann.com.
Nice! Need more product info on line available to patients. You’re new it all takes time.....
Hi there! Thanks for your review! We loved hearing about your experience.
Best dispensary in Florida
We have the best customers in Florida! Thanks for your review.