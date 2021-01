Came on the first day. Nobody in the dispensary but me, yet staff took 5 minutes to acknowledge my presence. Bought Durban Poison. Worst flower I have gotten at a dispensary so far. Way to dry and doesn't even seem cured, let alone properly manicured. Smoked two bowls and gave up on it, the jar has been sitting on my shelf for a month. Cannot fathom how they would have such low quality product on their grand opening, not a way to attract customers at all