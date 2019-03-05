Flurch on July 24, 2019

My first experience was such a good one I'd definitely recommend this dispensary to anyone. I never had a delivery before so I called and ordered some flower. I got duct tape and Pakistani chitral kush. They were both incredible but my favorite go to is the duct tape. It helps me sleep all through the night. My second experience with them was my first visit to the actual store. Everyone was so nice and eager to explain everything.. I just wish they'd get more flower in. Other than that, I have no comments. Excellent store, excellent service, excellent products! I'll definitely go back. I need more duct tape. In all, I give this place two thumbs up. I'll be back soon.