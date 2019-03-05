Nembod
it was pretty fast and hands down the best vapes. MCD
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.7
10 reviews
it was pretty fast and hands down the best vapes. MCD
never will we ever come to this place again...rude to my disabled son....felt like we were sitting in the psych clinic again😞
Do not shop here. if your product don't work they will tell you to kick rocks. Make sure you go to different dispensaries because they will give a booklet to read instead of telling you about the products. Worst place to buy!!!
love the flower and concentrate super nice people.
VidaCann is one of the best dispensaries in our area! The staff at the Daytona location is excellent, they are actually personable and informative, unlike some other shops... Aldo the staff seems to genuinely care about their patients. The rewards “points” and weekly deals really help especially with the high cost of medication. Keep up the great work VidaCann!
We love seeing this! Thanks for the kind words and support!
I have had my Card for over two months and I’ve been trying to go to this place stop there twice called about almost every day for two months and not one time have they had flower available
Hi there! Thanks for sticking with us as we expand our facilities to accommodate Florida's rising demand for flower. We appreciate you.
not a very wide variety and constantly out of flowers
Hi there! We appreciate you sticking with us as we expand our resources and facilities to accommodate the rising demand for flower. For any questions or concerns, please contact info@vidacann.com.
My first experience was such a good one I'd definitely recommend this dispensary to anyone. I never had a delivery before so I called and ordered some flower. I got duct tape and Pakistani chitral kush. They were both incredible but my favorite go to is the duct tape. It helps me sleep all through the night. My second experience with them was my first visit to the actual store. Everyone was so nice and eager to explain everything.. I just wish they'd get more flower in. Other than that, I have no comments. Excellent store, excellent service, excellent products! I'll definitely go back. I need more duct tape. In all, I give this place two thumbs up. I'll be back soon.
We're proud to offer you excellent product and service! Thanks for your wonderful review. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Great
We love seeing this, Charrisa! Thanks for the review!
I went to VidaCann for the 1st time today. I’ve had my MM card for over a year & have visited EVERY OTHER STORE in the Daytona area. This is by far my favorite! Trulieve is seedy in a seedy area. Curaleaf is very clean & has a nice staff but rarely has capsules in stock (I have asthma so I don’t vape!) Knox is too far away & rarely has capsules although their delivery service is excellent. VidaCann is in a nice area, is clean minus the gazillion the grubby Trulieve crowd, the staff is professional, helpful & efficient! Imagine? You can get the products you need for a decent price without dirt, scary people and an hour wait time! I loved it!
We're honored to be your favorite! Thanks for the amazing review!