The Dispensary itself was outstanding looking. Their products were somewhat on the opposite side of the spectrum.
With the Distillate being high priced , and their Flower not being trimmed/cured well at all , it will make it hard to be a returning customer.
Dispensary said:
We apologize for your product experience. If you ever have any product questions or concerns, please reach out to the Jacksonville dispensary, or shoot us an e-mail to info@vidacann.com.
mrHallDEMG
on July 26, 2019
I thought the staff was friendly and knowledgeable.
Dispensary said:
We're thrilled we could provide you with friendly service. Thanks for your review!
Vangogh
on June 20, 2019
Great centrally located......easy to get to......GOOD STORE
Dispensary said:
So glad you love our Jacksonville dispensary! Thanks for the review.