j.c.rules
no flower for 3 months and everyone says the same. too bad. wait till they get whoever grew 4 them in 01-05-2019 after that the flower is different. not potent and never have it anyway even if it was good , lots are doing great flower now. vidacann has lied a bunch to mee. be carefull if u go there . wheigh their pills, they all weigh different by a lot.i wont go till I see good products again
Sorry to see this. We're currently expanding our facilities to accommodate Florida's growing need for flower. We appreciate you sticking with us as we grow. Please, send us your comments and concerns to info@vidacann.com.