j.c.rules on September 29, 2019

no flower for 3 months and everyone says the same. too bad. wait till they get whoever grew 4 them in 01-05-2019 after that the flower is different. not potent and never have it anyway even if it was good , lots are doing great flower now. vidacann has lied a bunch to mee. be carefull if u go there . wheigh their pills, they all weigh different by a lot.i wont go till I see good products again