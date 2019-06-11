Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This place is the best! Especially in comparison to its local competitors. The reservation time slot is perfect, never get a sketchy vibe going in there, and their products are top notch!
Dispensary said:
We love seeing this! Thanks for your amazing review.
googleymoo
on July 2, 2019
great dispensary, prices a bit steep th
Dispensary said:
Thanks for the review!
Dankbud1
on June 30, 2019
This is my new go to dispensary here in Pensacola. All the products I have tried have been excellent. The only downside is they are always out of product. Once they have their supply chain established they will #1 in my book. Get more inventory PLEASE.
Dispensary said:
So glad to see you love our Pensacola dispensary! Thanks for your review.
pic666333
on June 19, 2019
Very friendly staff and quick service, was not rushed and still only took maybe 10 mins . The quality was great as well.
Dispensary said:
We love seeing this! Thanks for the amazing review!