crozadar22
The new distillate cartridge red 19-1 by far the best cartridge I’ve tried amazing with pain relief sleep and in a great mood.
Thank you for your review!
4.6
10 reviews
If you want caring, quick & professional service, call Vireo. They have a decent variety of products to help find your balance, you can order online & they deliver daily. You can even pick a delivery time within a 2hr slot & they are punctual. What else can you ask for
Thank you so much for your note! We are so glad to hear you've had such a positive experience at Vireo and have taken advantage of our home delivery program.
Great location, service and product. Video's prices are competitive and they offer good value. The distillate cartridge is one of the best available and the battery powers on when you inhale, no button to press. They automatically setup an online account for me too!
Thank you for your review!
incredible customer service. everyone I've dealt with is simply wonderful. I would recommend them in a heartbeat!
Thank you for your review and your recommendation!
I work here!!
Hi Peter, thank you for your support! We are happy to have you as a member of the Vireo team!
I’ve never actually visited the dispensary itself, because Vireo offers free home delivery. That’s one of the reasons I chose them! I work from home and it’s convenient to be able to get my medication without having to arrange time away from work, drive there, look (and possibly pay) for parking, drive back, and then have to find parking again when I get home. The guys who deliver are awesome - friendly, professional, and really nice. And they text you a tracking link so you know exactly when they’ll be there. Vireo’s prices are also a big reason I keep coming here. They were well priced before but they recently lowered prices on a lot of items. The quality of the products they offer is outstanding, and their product line keeps expanding - it’s great to have so many effective options. Finally, the level of care and attention from the pharmacists is great. If you ever purchase something you haven’t tried before, they call to make sure you understand what you’re buying and how to use it. They’re happy to answer any questions you have! I can’t recommend Vireo enough. Outstanding, effective products and a great team to work with. A+
Thank you for your review! We are so glad to hear you've had such a positive experience with our home delivery service!
My first and only dispensary in NY. Friendly service, great delivery, prompt and of course perfect products.
Thank you for your review!
They made the whole process really simple. The product was about half price of what I would get from their competitor and the quality is just as good. The pharmacist and delivery person were knowledgeable, friendly and helpful. An overall great experience.
Thank you for your review and your kind words about our staff! We are so glad to hear you had such a positive experience at Vireo!
Disabled and homebound so free home delivery is amazing
Thank you for your review! We are glad to hear that our home delivery program works for you!
Wonderful products and service.
Thank you for your note!