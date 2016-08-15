positivelylissa on September 9, 2019

I’ve never actually visited the dispensary itself, because Vireo offers free home delivery. That’s one of the reasons I chose them! I work from home and it’s convenient to be able to get my medication without having to arrange time away from work, drive there, look (and possibly pay) for parking, drive back, and then have to find parking again when I get home. The guys who deliver are awesome - friendly, professional, and really nice. And they text you a tracking link so you know exactly when they’ll be there. Vireo’s prices are also a big reason I keep coming here. They were well priced before but they recently lowered prices on a lot of items. The quality of the products they offer is outstanding, and their product line keeps expanding - it’s great to have so many effective options. Finally, the level of care and attention from the pharmacists is great. If you ever purchase something you haven’t tried before, they call to make sure you understand what you’re buying and how to use it. They’re happy to answer any questions you have! I can’t recommend Vireo enough. Outstanding, effective products and a great team to work with. A+