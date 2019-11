Angeluv4dr on March 6, 2019

Vireo's products are superior. I know people complain that they're too expensive, but you end up using significantly less product, which means it lasts so much longer! I didn't have a great initial experience. The pharmacist I met with was pretty judgy, which really surprised me. It was a shame because I was really looking forward to speaking with a pharmacist that really understands the chemistry behind it all. I haven't had to meet with a pharmacist again so I can't speak for the rest. I've visited the white plains location several times since and have had positive experiences with the staff. They aren't overly friendly, but they are efficient and knowledgeable.