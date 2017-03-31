DizzyOnTheComedown on November 18, 2019

I discovered this place at random while walking around The Pearl District, and I'm so glad I did. The budtenders are very sweet and friendly. I had questions about deals and prices, which they were very knowledgeable about. I think this will become my dispensary of choice from now on as long as you keep offering Buddies carts for such an affordable price on the weekends. Thank you again to your budtenders for being such kind people. I was feeling very depressed yesterday and it was nice to be greeting with positive energy, even late on a Sunday evening.