THIRSTY THIRSTDAY ***10% OFF Cannabis Beverages***
It's actually sunny here in the pearl! What better way than to thank your body and mind than crafting up your very own Cannabis "Mocktail"? Swing by for 10% off Cannabis Beverages until close.
Staff picks
Single 50mg Chocolate Turtle [Honu]
from Honu Inc.
50%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$7.5each
In-store only
Cream Soda 150mg Indica Magic Drops [Magic Number]
from Magic Number
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Pomegranate Gummies 1:1 THC/CBD [WYLD]
from Wyld
50mg
THC
48.7mg
CBD
No strain
Strain
$20each
In-store only
2g Grinsberry Rose Pepita Cannagar [Bull Run]
from Bull Run
20.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Grinsberry
Strain
$40each
In-store only
All Products
Frozen Lassi [Gud Gardens]
from Gud Gardens
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Frozen Lassi
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hazmat OG [Archive]
from Archive Portland
21.7%
THC
1.02%
CBD
Hazmat OG
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream CBD [SugarTop Buddery]
from SugarTop Buddery
10.55%
THC
5.63%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dark Matter [Resin Ranchers]
from Resin Rancher's
21.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Matter
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Betty #6 [Resin Ranchers]
from Resin Rancher's
19.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Betty #6
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Violet Delight [Genesis Pharms]
from GENESIS PHARMS
19.08%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Velvet Pie [Gnome Grown]
from Gnome Grown Organics
20.93%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Velvet Pie
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi OG [SugarTop Buddery]
from SugarTop Buddery
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tsunami [Gud Gardens]
from Gud Gardens
6.2%
THC
22.1%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies [Oso Verde]
from Oso Verde Farms
17.74%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai [Phyre]
from Phyre
21.35%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wild Thai
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Cookies [Entheo Gardens]
from Entheo Gardens
17.05%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Rainbow Cookies
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemoncane [Archive]
from Archive Portland
23.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lemoncane
Strain
$12.5½ g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Margarita [Eagle Creek]
from Eagle Creek Growers
17.46%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Margarita
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Duct Tape [Archive]
from Archive Portland
25.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy [Wicked Kind]
from Wicked Kind
27.77%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Grass [Private Reserve]
from Private Reserve Cannabis (Oregon)
23.39%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel 14g 'Roll Your Own" Kit [Gud Gardens]
from Gud Gardens
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$33.33½ oz
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush 14g 'Roll Your Own" Kit [Gud Gardens]
from Gud Gardens
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$33.33½ oz
In-store only
Caramel Apple Gelato [Gud Gardens]
from Gud Gardens
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Caramel Apple Gelato
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Hood Magic x Durban Poison [Resin Ranchers]
from Resin Rancher's
31.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Hood Magic x Durban Poison
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch [Private Reserve Cannabis]
from Private Reserve Cannabis
31.01%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush [Bloom Hill Botanical]
from Bloom Hill
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry AK [Resin Ranchers]
from Resin Ranchers
23.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Kush Tangie "TKT" [Resin Rancher's]
from Resin Rancher's
29.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush Tangie
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
East Fork Blend 2:1 CBD/THC [DR Jolly's]
from Dr. Jolly's
23.57%
THC
50.31%
CBD
East Fork
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Road Dawg [SugarTop Buddery]
from SugarTop Buddery
26.65%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Road Dawg
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Interspecies Erotica [Heroes of the Farm]
from Heroes of the Farm
30.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Interspecies Erotica
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Amherst Sour Kush [Siskiyou Sungrown]
from Siskiyou Sungrown
21.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Blood [Leap Farms]
from LEAP FARMS
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Blood
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Head Dog #7 [Hero's Of The Farm]
from Hero's Of The Farm
27%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Head Dog #7
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Whole Plant Fresh Frozen Rosin [Resin Ranchers]
from Resin Rancher's
73.01%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Charlottes Web Live Resin [Bobsled Extracts]
from Bobsled Extracts
8.75%
THC
47.32%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Tangie Hater Tears [Dirty Arm Farm]
from Dirty Arm Farm
82.2%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Pineapple UD Cake Live Resin [Artifact]
from Artifact Extracts
76.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple UD Cake
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Sour Apricot Shatter [Gold Moon]
from Gold Moon
87.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Apricot
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
