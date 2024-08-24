VooDoo Buds - Canton
Logo for VooDoo Buds - Canton
dispensary
Medical

VooDoo Buds - Canton

Canton, MS
829.2 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
52 products | Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

VooDoo Buds - Canton

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
1150 East Peace Street, Unit 208, Canton, MS
Send a message
Call 6016915144
Visit website
License DSPY023445
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 7pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

Promotions at VooDoo Buds - Canton

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from VooDoo Buds - Canton

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of VooDoo Buds - Canton

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.