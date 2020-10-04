410 products
Valid 4/10/2020 – 4/11/2020
RedBird Brand Pre-rolls $3.50 each All other pre-rolls $2.00 off $5.00 off Tincture's & Canna Nectar Vape Carts - C4 Brand .5g $20.00 Sublime Brand - $10.00 off 20% Off all Merchandise and CBD, Edibles, Concentrates & Vapes Excluding (C4 & Sublime)
Till Supplies Last Until Further Notice: Excluding items already included on in store Sale. While supplies last.
All Products
2 Pound Hammer
from Unknown Brand
22.68%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Kush
from Wagon Hill Medical
19%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
16.47%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Space Cake
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Space Cake
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Zkittlez
from Redbird MMJ
15.7%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Mr. Nice
from Sucker Punch
12.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House Blend Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG
from Redbird MMJ
13.58%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Flower - Cherry Wine
from Humbling River Farms
0%
THC
15.4%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Haighten Ashberry
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia Haze
from J & C Growers
20.49%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolope
from J & C Growers
15.82%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dart 1200mg - Lemon Skunk
from C4 - Creative Cannabis
80%
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Dab Isolate 1g
from CBDistillery
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Dab Terpsolate - Blue Dream 1g
from CBDistillery
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Dab Terpsolate - Cherry Pie 1g
from CBDistillery
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Dab Terpsolate - Jack Herer 1g
from CBDistillery
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Dab Terpsolate - Tangie 1g
from CBDistillery
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Trichomes - KS Blend
from Kiamichi Skies
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
1937 RSO Full Spectrum syringe 1g
from 1937
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Full Spectrum
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Crumble - Super Skunk
from Enlightened Minds
76%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Budder - Blue Afghani
from Enlightened Minds
78.6%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Shatter - Gelato Rocket
from American Made Medicinal
76.2%
THC
1.52%
CBD
Gelato Rocket
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Shatter - SFV
from American Made Medicinal
77.4%
THC
0.72%
CBD
SFV
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Shatter - Fire OG
from American Made Medicinal
74.1%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Shatter - Gelato Rocket
from American Made Medicinal
76.2%
THC
1.52%
CBD
Gelato Rocket
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
White Widow Fairy Dust
from J & J Farmaceuticals
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Diamonds - GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Sucker Punch
83mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Girl Scout Cookies
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Diamonds & Sauce - Grape Kush
from Wagon Hill
73.23%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Live Sugar - Grape Kush
from Wagon Hill
73.23%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sugar - Green Crack
from Enlightened Minds
76mg
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sugar Crumble - Blue Afghani
from Enlightened Minds
67.6%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Crumble - Pocket Star
from Enlightened Minds
67.6mg
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Crumble - GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Enlightened Minds
76.06%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Sugar - GG
from Enlightened Minds
67.7%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Gummy - 5:2 Vegan - Tropical Flavor
from Nature's Key
100mg
THC
250mg
CBD
No specific strain
Strain
$401 oz
In-store only
Gummy - Coconut Rum 300mg
from OK Cannabis Direct
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Gummy - Tropical 300mg
from Swerve
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Cinnamon Moon Mints
from Kiamichi Skies
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Canna Nectar - Cherry
from Country Cannabis (Primacan)
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
No Specific strain
Strain
$40each
In-store only
