Love how easy it was 2 do will be back 4 more of ur wonderful green 😍
gjmckee
on April 8, 2020
Never thought in my lifetime I would be at a dispensary to get my goodies as the sheriff drives by. Wonderful day
somatoxoxo
on April 8, 2020
Quick and sufficient. I’m sure as time will go by there will be more product to chose from. Limited product but understandable for being a soft opening. Can’t wait to see what else it brings in the future.
korinah
on April 8, 2020
Efficient setup. Thanks for taking care of everyone during such a stressful time!
Vordis1995
on April 7, 2020
great people doing a great service for the community.
Aubree_Rayne
on April 7, 2020
2nd customer, and it was notthing but Great Quality, great tastey buds, and awesome friendly people! 🤙🏼 Great start to a great Business!!
Dawakima
on April 7, 2020
I am very pleased to be the very first customer for Water Canyon Dispensary in Winnemucca NV. The guys outside were cool with how the process was going. I didnt know I was the very first customer until after I received my sale. Kudos to all for your hard work in bringing this a reality. Good medicine for the soul...
Jc...AZ Native...Hopi Tribe.