Rose141414 on January 18, 2019

This is my go to dispensary. First of all, they are the only place I know that carries the Cosmic brand cookies, which are my favorite—absolutely love the high. All the budtendera are really nice and knowledgeable. They don’t have deals like other shops but they do have events there fairly often where you can get amazing deals on the products/brands being showcased. Also, they have a rewards program, which is nice. They have express ordering on their app so I can order it through the app and by the time I drive there it’s ready. It’s a small place but they have quality product.