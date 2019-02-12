1013 products
Deals
15% off all orders!
Valid 12/2/2019 – 1/1/2020
Take 15% off your entire order at Weden! Visit us in store at 1625 E. St. Gertrude Place in Santa Ana or order for pickup online at weden.com. Delivery available to all of Orange County!
Mention deal when ordering, discount on subtotal, cannot be combined with other offers.
Hazel Berry (I/S) 14.48%THC (GOOD FLOWER)
from Unknown Brand
14.48%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Pie (S/I) 16.48%THC (GOOD FLOWER)
from Unknown Brand
16.48%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Crockett's Haze (S) 16.43%THC (GOOD FLOWER)
from Unknown Brand
16.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Creamsicle (S/I) 19.96%THC (LOWELL FARMS)
from Lowell Herb Co.
19.96%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Cru Blue (S/I) 20.12%THC (CRU)
from CRU Cannabis
20.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Mochi (I/S) 21.78%THC (CRU)
from CRU Cannabis
21.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Magic (S/I) 22.38%THC (CRU)
from CRU Cannabis
22.38%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Velvet Purps (I/S) 15.01%THC (FLOW KANA)
from Flow Kana
15.01%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Valley (I/S) 25.19%THC (FLOW KANA)
from Flow Kana
25.19%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Double OG Chem (I/S) 22.90%THC (FLOW KANA)
from Flow Kana
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Lantern (I/S) 23.78%THC (FLOW KANA)
from Flow Kana
23.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Josh D OG (I) 20.33%THC (JOSH D FARMS)
from Unknown Brand
20.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
O'ryan OG (I) 24.99%THC (JOSH D FARMS)
from Unknown Brand
24.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush (I/S) 18.43%THC (JOSH D FARMS)
from Unknown Brand
18.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Z Cube (I) 18.08%THC (CALIVA)
from Caliva
18.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack (S) 25.63%THC (CALIVA)
from Caliva
25.63%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghani Bullrider (I) 27.12%THC (CLAYBOURNE CO)
from Claybourne Co.
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Pie Face OG (I/S) 26.85%THC (CLAYBOURNE)
from Claybourne Co.
26.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Cookies (I/S) 21.96%THC (CLAYBOURNE)
from Claybourne Co.
21.96%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake (I/S) 25.53%THC (CLAYBOURNE CO)
from Claybourne Co.
25.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
1:1 Granddaddy Quin (I/S) 7.02%THC|7.70%CBD (CLAYBOURNE CO)
from Claybourne Co.
7.02%
THC
7.7%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Orangeade (S) 20.97%THC (CLAYBOURNE CO)
from Claybourne Co.
20.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake (S/I) 18.77%THC (CLAYBOURNE CO)
from Claybourne Co.
18.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
White Buffalo (S) 23.47%THC (CLAYBOURNE CO)
from Claybourne Co.
23.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Chiesel (S/I) 27.98%THC (CLAYBOURNE CO)
from Claybourne Co.
27.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel (S) 21.48%THC (CLAYBOURNE CO)
from Claybourne Co.
21.48%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack (S/I) 24.47%THC (CLAYBOURNE CO)
from Claybourne Co.
24.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Fire Cookies (I/S) 20.59%THC (KING'S GARDEN)
from Kings Garden
20.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Josh D OG (I/S) 21.83%THC (KING'S GARDEN)
from Kings Garden
21.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake #12 (I/S) 15.03%THC (KING'S GARDEN)
from Kings Garden
15.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Holy Grail Kush (I/S) 20.70%THC (FLORACAL)
from Floracal Farms
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangie (S) 20.41%THC (MAVEN GENETICS)
from Maven Genetics
20.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Greenfire OG (S) 17.03%THC (MAVEN GENETICS)
from Maven Genetics
17.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Purple Velvet (S) 17.82%THC (MAVEN GENETICS)
from Maven Genetics
17.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa (S/I) 20.09%THC (MAVEN)
from Unknown Brand
20.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Cake OG (I/S) 20.09%THC (MAVEN GENETICS)
from Maven Genetics
20.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mendo Breath (I) 20.92%THC (MAVEN GENETICS)
from Maven Genetics
20.92%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Pie (I) 1G|16.60%THC 3.5G|19.21%THC (MAVEN GENETICS)
from Maven Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
XJ-13 (S) 20.35%THC (THC DESIGN)
from THC Design
20.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Goo (S) 16.12%THC (THC DESIGN)
from THC Design
16.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
