KindestBuds on April 23, 2019

Weed Dudes is the friendliest pot shop I've ever been in. The vibe is very relaxed & the staff are knowledgeable, patient, funny & really do want to hook their customers up with the perfect buds or concentrates (or anything)! The color-coded menu boards are easy to read & nicely organized. I LOVE that I can sniff the buds... that is important for consumers who like to follow their noses. Prices are spendy, yet in remote Alaska, that is seemingly inevitable. Weed Dudes always has menu items for stoners on a budget, which is super handy when funds are tight. Lastly, the variety of buds from growers all over the state (including local Sitka growers) provides an awesome selection.