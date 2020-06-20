Hello, welcome to WEEDMEN! We are a Dispensary located in Durant OK. Right off of University, next to the carwash! WEEDMEN's vision is to deliver the best experience possible, to carry, and deliver only the highest quality products and to be known for our passion and love for cannabis and people! Our primary focus is on our patient and customer well-being. We aim to provide the highest quality in service, products and experience. In addition to our strains, we offer a variety of cannabis products such as edibles, cartridges, concentrates, Prerolls, Dab Rigs, Clones, and more! Take a look around and let us know if we can do anything for you. Better yet, come check us out in person!