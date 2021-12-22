MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
26 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
WeeHive
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
714 N Main St, Altus, OK
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-9pm
Photos of WeeHive
Show all photos