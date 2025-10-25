About this dispensary
Weeziez - Davis St.
Welcome, everyone! We’re thrilled to introduce WeezieZ, a cannabis company founded in 2023. Our mission goes beyond great products; we aim to actively engage with our community and promote a positive cannabis culture. Thank you for joining us on this journey. We can’t wait to share more and grow together!
Leafly member since 2025
- 834 Davis St., Dallas, TX
- call 2143779504
- Followers: 25
- License 93-1875330
Hours and Info (CT)
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
Closed until 10am CT
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
b........3
October 25, 2025
I’ve been a loyal customer since day one! I would not trade dispensaries. And who can complain about the points reward program they offer. The more you spend the more you save on your next purchase or save enough and you won’t have to spend money!
Dispensary response:
Thanks for the thoughtful feedback! Its greatly appreciated.
October 27, 2025
m........r
4 days ago
Great place to get what you need. Staff is very polite and knowledgeable
w........m
October 29, 2025
this is by far the best spot for herb in the whole City!! Visit asap you got to be here!!
R........1
October 26, 2025
It is a great spot I love the service there and they always treat you well and have some of the best stuff I seen
Dispensary response:
Thanks for the thoughtful feedback! Its greatly appreciated.
October 27, 2025