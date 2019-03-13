Thumper1205
This place is beyond perfection!! They are all about their patients and their needs! If they don’t know something they will figure it out right then, or make a huge effort to do so! My go to now! 💋
5.0
10 reviews
I like the information and they don't feed me crap when I ask for the highest THC and not told it does not matter like the one in Davis do.
Well worth the drive, the ladies there very friendly and helpful. Glad I stopped by and flower 😁!
Really nice place and good people!
The staff if amazing and their variety of flower is always top notch. Prices and the attention to your individual needs makes this my favorite dispensary in this area.
It’s amazing! The vibe is cool and the service is awesome! Julia and Kay are very knowledgeable and can answer any questions you have.
Great spot!! Nice variety!
Thank you so much for the review!!!!
I love this store. A wide variety of product. The ladies were great!! Will definitely be returning.
I love this store people's ❤️!
This is my favorite dispensary and I've been to several. It's wonderful because they include the tax in their price! The selection in how as well. It's worth the drive from Davis!
