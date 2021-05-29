West Memphis Dispensary is now GREENLIGHT WEST MEMPHIS! Located in West Memphis, Arkansas, Greenlight West Memphis provides friendly customer service with patient education and high quality product grown here in the great Natural State. We are located on North Frontage Road East (aka, N Service Road) right next to Southern Tire Mart. DIRECTIONS: Heading East on I-40: - Take Exit 280 to Martin Luther King Jr Drive. - Turn left onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. - At Southland Drive, turn left, then immediately turn left onto Interstate 40 Frontage Rd E (aka, N Service Road) - West Memphis Dispensary will be on the right (north side of road) just past Southern Tire Mart. Heading West on I-40 - Take Exit 280 to Martin Luther King Jr Drive - Turn right onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive - At Southland Drive, turn left, then immediately turn left onto Interstate 40 Frontage Rd E (aka, N Service Road) - West Memphis Dispensary will be on the right (north side of road) just past Southern Tire Mart. Please note: All pricing is pre-tax. Add stacking is not applicable on daily deal items. Greenlight West Memphis offers Compassion Care Program Benefits for Seniors 65, Veterans, Unemployment, Disability and Low Income. Proof of qualification is required. Please inquire at the dispensary or visit our website for more information.