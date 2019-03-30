Best deals in Renton. Prices are posted in store. The budtenders always give good advice.

Dispensary said:

Thanks for letting us know what you think of our store. We take great pride in sourcing the best deals for our customers, and encourage everyone to sign up for our mobile text deals. You can do that by simply texting "WESTERNBUD" to 411669. Please note, you must be 21+ years old and a WA State resident. Thanks for reaching out!