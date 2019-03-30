Gick
This used to be called WOW Weed now western bud. I got a 20% off senior discount. Helpful people. Will be back as they always seem to have what I need.
Really liked the happy hour this shop features! The prices are a killer deal and their service is exceptional. My favorite budtender is a lady named Rachel, she is very knowledgeable and super friendly, Highly recommend checking this spot out!
The absolute BEST place to buy, they have what you need, no waiting here, the crew is very friendly, courteous and ready to take care of business!Thank you!
Found out about the happy hour they have in the morning and in the evening and they give 25% off on all purchases. This is my new store for sure!
Thank you for your advocacy of our store! We love hearing feedback from customers and encourage you to let us know how we can improve. You can do so via our website at: https://www.westernbud.com/contact-us
Western Bud took over for WOW and the inside has totally changed and is much more inviting. They have much better supply and variety, Bundle Mania is a great discount day! I will be back.
Thanks for your note! We're happy to serve you and appreciate your feedback on all our store improvements. Remember, Bundle Mania is on every Tuesday and Wednesday!
Best deals in Renton. Prices are posted in store. The budtenders always give good advice.
Thanks for letting us know what you think of our store. We take great pride in sourcing the best deals for our customers, and encourage everyone to sign up for our mobile text deals. You can do that by simply texting "WESTERNBUD" to 411669. Please note, you must be 21+ years old and a WA State resident. Thanks for reaching out!
The best store I know of in Seattle
WOW! Thank you for your compliment. While we strive to be the very best at what we do, it's customer's feedback and ideas that help shape the growth of our stores. Feel free to reach out to us on our website at: https://www.westernbud.com/contact-us
Beautiful facility, ample parking, no fee ATM, killer selection, better prices. This is the shop I've been looking for!
Thank you for the kind words. We appreciate customers taking time out of their busy day to let us know how we're doing. If you have any ideas on how we can improve your customer experience, please let us know via our website: https://www.westernbud.com/contact-us
I have been here a few times and every time that I go here I always get the wrong product. They never seem to have the product that I ask for.
Yikes! We're sorry to hear your customer experience hasn't been great. We'd love to reach out to you directly and make this situation right. Can you please message us via our website and provide us with your name and a way to contact you. Please visit: https://www.westernbud.com/contact-us