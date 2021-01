I liked the warm welcome, I was the only one there at the moment so I was able to talk one on one, ask many questions, and signed up for their loyalty program. Prices are more than competitive, and you can't beat the $5 grams of b-buds : if you purchase 4 grams of it they only charge $17.. nice selection of product and the person who I was speaking with was both personable, and knowledgeable. I keep coming back