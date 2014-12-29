ssoma151
Have tried this place a couple times, they have some low price flower but you don’t know when it is harvested? No harvest date. And the staff has a little bit of a attitude, got hung up on one time just for asking questions?
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
Have tried this place a couple times, they have some low price flower but you don’t know when it is harvested? No harvest date. And the staff has a little bit of a attitude, got hung up on one time just for asking questions?
Excellent selection of products. Knowledgeable and courteous owner. Best in town.
Wide selection, nice store, helpful staff, and good prices. Even better, it's on the west side!
Like the 4:20 deal forsure. Staff is nice. Good to have a location out there.
Pushy. Impatient. Decent quality product, but too expensive. Limited selection.
This staff is knowledgeable, prompt, over all ahead of the game... The store is easy to navigate... the staff know their stuff!!!!!
Traveling to Longview often from Alaska it's cool to have a positive atmosphere. Very cool no pressure experience. Thanks for actually knowing what your products have to offer.
Our regular pot shop, we love the staff and selection. They know the strains and effects and are about the friendliest ever. And discreet. As a teacher, I need my patronage to be as little noticed as possible.
Awesomeness! The staff are very friendly and informative! I love the location as it is discreet which I love! :)
loved the store! friendly and knowledgable staff. They didnt have exactly what i wanted but i tried something they segested and ended up liking it. There have been a couple strains i didnt care for but its always a hit or miss when your trying new strains. Top favorits from them have been blue dream, g.s.c, and blueberry from Mj productions. yummy