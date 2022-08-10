10 Reviews of White Mountain Craft Cannabis - Fryeburg
j........n
August 10, 2022
Thc products are Medical only. That being said any 21+ can buy anything from there amazing selection of glass , pen , cbd products and more. Get stop for accessories for anyone on pretty good smoke for medical carriers. The bud has definitely improved over time at this location.
M........8
August 3, 2022
Been there twice and will continue to go. The device is wonderful and very helpful. Products are far from disappointing!
d........h
July 25, 2022
been here several times in the last 6 months or so. Dan and his staff are very knowledgeable about their products, which are the " highest" quality and great prices.
j........t
July 20, 2022
honest and informed
D........8
July 14, 2022
Friendly staff and atmosphere. Very helpful and knowledgeable on their products, which are off the charts! *HIGHLY* recommend!
s........h
June 29, 2022
Friendly, knowledgeable staff. Very good all around atmosphere. Very reasonable prices too. I will definitely keep checking Ming back.
M........5
June 26, 2022
Great experiences. Ideal for those looking for top shelf. Go in on Sunday and see Old School, he’ll hook it up!
V........7
June 4, 2022
best honey oil ever
L........g
May 28, 2022
Verified Shopper
Can’t say enough about this shop. Almost like having a custom concierge at your finger-tips. Brett and Dan have educated me on the different strains and what would be best for my needs/condition. Definitely give them a try!
g........2
April 5, 2022
I am a complete newby to the world of medical cannabis. I went into this shop with only a few recommendations by my physician and find memories of smoking weed on my college days (about 4 decades ago!) The shop owner treated me respectfully and with great patience explained the various products and what they would and wouldn't do for me. I left with a "starter pack" of goodies to experiment with so i can decide for myself which i like best. I think i got some great advice, and I'm relaxing here at home prior to bedtime, the spasms in my back seem a little less tight and my body is tingly and at ease. I believe i will sleep well tonight. My purchases were.. -gummies -CBC vaping cartridge -Northern Lights vaping cartridge -fire typical rub -honey oil. So far, I'm enjoying the CBD vaping cartridge as it has only a small amount of THC compared to CBD, so i can use more of it without being too highly stoned for comfort. As i recall, smoking used to make my anxious for the first half hour, before the mellow buzz would kick in. This product does not have that effect at all! This shop also appeared to have a nice selection of flowers, but i don't enjoy smoke - the smell or the rough throat-feel. Your experience may be different, in which case, there is probably a lot more to choose from. Overall, i rate this shop very high! And, yes, I'll be going back.