I am a complete newby to the world of medical cannabis. I went into this shop with only a few recommendations by my physician and find memories of smoking weed on my college days (about 4 decades ago!) The shop owner treated me respectfully and with great patience explained the various products and what they would and wouldn't do for me. I left with a "starter pack" of goodies to experiment with so i can decide for myself which i like best. I think i got some great advice, and I'm relaxing here at home prior to bedtime, the spasms in my back seem a little less tight and my body is tingly and at ease. I believe i will sleep well tonight. My purchases were.. -gummies -CBC vaping cartridge -Northern Lights vaping cartridge -fire typical rub -honey oil. So far, I'm enjoying the CBD vaping cartridge as it has only a small amount of THC compared to CBD, so i can use more of it without being too highly stoned for comfort. As i recall, smoking used to make my anxious for the first half hour, before the mellow buzz would kick in. This product does not have that effect at all! This shop also appeared to have a nice selection of flowers, but i don't enjoy smoke - the smell or the rough throat-feel. Your experience may be different, in which case, there is probably a lot more to choose from. Overall, i rate this shop very high! And, yes, I'll be going back.