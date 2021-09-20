We started as an extraction lab and have now built a beautiful retail store in the foothills of the White Mountains. We are passionate about Cannabis Science and strive to provide the best products and services for our patients and other caregivers. Stop in and say Hi and to explore our ever changing flower menu along with our finely crafted concentrates. If you are a patient looking for something specific, we will happily formulate custom products. We are hemp farmers as well. Our Cannabased Wellness line of CBD products are made right here from organic ingredients and CO2 extracted, full spectrum hemp extract. No medical card is necessary for our CBD products.