Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Whole Body Wellness
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
402 W 3rd Street, Afton, OK
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
9pm-6pm
9am-6pm
Closed
Photos of Whole Body Wellness
Show all photos