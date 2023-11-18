We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Medical
Wild Herb Wellness
Broken Bow, OK
5.0
(
2 reviews
)
1015.9 miles away
Closed until 10am CT
main
reviews
2 Reviews of Wild Herb Wellness
5.0
(
2
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
November 18, 2023
C........1
I have been shopping at Wild Herb since they opened the doors. I have always had a good experience. The Budtenders are knowledgeable and the atmosphere has always been pleasant. Shout out to Shanda and Prince for recommendations on product.
July 11, 2023
h........0
Very friendly, chill atmosphere! I highly recommend and I'll definitely be back
Wild Herb Wellness