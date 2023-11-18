dispensary
Medical

Wild Herb Wellness

Broken Bow, OK
1015.9 miles away
2 Reviews of Wild Herb Wellness

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
November 18, 2023
I have been shopping at Wild Herb since they opened the doors. I have always had a good experience. The Budtenders are knowledgeable and the atmosphere has always been pleasant. Shout out to Shanda and Prince for recommendations on product.
July 11, 2023
Very friendly, chill atmosphere! I highly recommend and I'll definitely be back