Lastpharaoh on March 2, 2019

have 3 dispensaries within 2 miles of my house. I will continue to drive to Wild Herb LLC in Fairfax 26 miles away for all my purchases. Wild Herb has the best customer service and in house grown products. Well worth the short trip when you want the very best. Why pay more when you can get a better product for less from people who treat you as a real friend.