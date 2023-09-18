The new and NOW OPEN Xtreme Roots Dispensary is a medical dispensary like none other, we strive to answer all of the needs of our community. Xtreme Roots provides patients with a variety of high quality marijuana products ranging from pre-rolls, edibles, top self flower, and concentrates. Patients can choose from a range of strains to suit their preferences and needs with the help of the knowledgeable staff. Xtreme Roots strives to create a safe and welcoming environment, competitive pricing, and high-quality cannabis products while staying compliant!