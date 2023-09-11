Xzibits West Coast Cannabis is a top-rated cannabis dispensary in Bel Air, CA. Conveniently situated near the 405 freeway and just minutes from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), XWCC serves not only Bel Air but also neighboring communities such as Brentwood, Westwood, Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, Century City, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood. We offer a curated selection of premium marijuana products, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and topicals - sourced from trusted California brands. Adult-use (21+) and medicinal-use (18+) customers are welcome. Fully licensed and compliant cannabis dispensary.