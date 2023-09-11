DISPENSARY
Xzibits West Coast Cannabis is a top-rated cannabis dispensary in Bel Air, CA. Conveniently situated near the 405 freeway and just minutes from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), XWCC serves not only Bel Air but also neighboring communities such as Brentwood, Westwood, Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, Century City, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood. We offer a curated selection of premium marijuana products, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and topicals - sourced from trusted California brands. Adult-use (21+) and medicinal-use (18+) customers are welcome. Fully licensed and compliant cannabis dispensary.
Leafly member since 2025
- 641 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
- call (424) 256-2855
- Followers: 1
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License C10-0001279-LIC
- StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 9am PT
