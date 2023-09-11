DISPENSARY
Xzibit’s West Coast Cannabis Dispensary
Xzibits West Coast Cannabis is a top-rated cannabis dispensary in Chatsworth, CA, proudly serving the San Fernando Valley and surrounding communities including Canoga Park, Northridge, Porter Ranch, Reseda, Granada Hills, West Hills, Winnetka, Woodland Hills, and Simi Valley. We offer a curated selection of premium marijuana products, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and topicals - sourced from trusted California brands. Adult-use (21+) and medicinal-use (18+) customers are welcome. Fully licensed and compliant cannabis dispensary.
Leafly member since 2025
- 9155 Deering Ave, Chatsworth, CA
- call (818) 678-9891
- Followers: 1
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License C10-0000098-LIC
- StorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreationalBlack owned
Hours and Info (PT)
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm
sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Open until 10pm PT
