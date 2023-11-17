Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Yuma Way - NJ (Rec)
Yuma Way - NJ (Rec)
dispensary
Recreational

Yuma Way - NJ (Rec)

GarfieldNew Jersey
218.9 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
84 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Yuma Way - NJ (Rec)

"New Recreational and Medical Marijuana Dispensary offers its pre-grand opening prices! Welcome to Yuma Way NJ cannabis Dispensary! We are located off River Drive next to the best NJ bar and restaurant - Tavern 517. We provide the highest quality cannabis flower and products to meet every preference and budget. We carry large grades of flower, extracts and concentrates, edibles, vape pens, and topicals. Our staff is very knowledgeable and can help create a personalized shopping experience and assist with cannabis education and consumption of various methods. We carry Kind Tree, Cookies, Gage, Valhalla, Legend, Tyson, Verano, Avexia, Simply Herb, Airo, Miss Grass, Fernway, Justice Grown & more! Medical only hours 9-10 AM and 2-3:20 PM M-Sat

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
517 River Drive , Suite 3, Garfield, NJ
Send a message
Call 9737555420
Visit website
ATMstorefrontveteran discountrecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

Photos of Yuma Way - NJ (Rec)

Show all photos

1 Review of Yuma Way - NJ (Rec)

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere