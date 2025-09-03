DISPENSARY
About this dispensary
Zen Garden South Sacramento
Welcome to Zen Garden Weed Dispensary South Sacramento, 7909 Bruceville Rd - your trusted local cannabis destination in CA 95823. More than a dispensary, we're a Black woman-owned movement rooted in equity, care, and culture. As one of only two in Sacramento, we offer authenticity, professionalism, and purpose. Our store is a safe space, a vibe, and a reflection of our community - delivering top-quality cannabis with unmatched care, education, and cultural connection. We don't just sell products; we build relationships and set the standard for inclusive, high-quality cannabis retail.
Leafly member since 2025
- 7909 Bruceville Rd., Sacramento, CA
- call 9168978368
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- cash
- License C10-0001046-LIC
- StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreationalBlack ownedDisability ownedIndigenous ownedWoman owned
Hours and Info (PT)
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeUp to 60 minPaymentCash
Closed until 9am PT
1 Review of Zen Garden South Sacramento
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
i........n
September 3, 2025
I really like this place, the staff, and the atmosphere. I'd recommend this place to everyone I know.