Welcome to Zen Garden Weed Dispensary South Sacramento, 7909 Bruceville Rd - your trusted local cannabis destination in CA 95823. More than a dispensary, we're a Black woman-owned movement rooted in equity, care, and culture. As one of only two in Sacramento, we offer authenticity, professionalism, and purpose. Our store is a safe space, a vibe, and a reflection of our community - delivering top-quality cannabis with unmatched care, education, and cultural connection. We don't just sell products; we build relationships and set the standard for inclusive, high-quality cannabis retail.