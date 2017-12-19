invisible_melinda on May 3, 2019

The budtenders at ZenLeaf are always smiling, welcoming & understanding. My regular meds are usually in stock. With my allergies & sensitivities I'm not the easiest patient, but they never have a problem checking ingredients, etc. for me. Today I spotted some new products and we reviewed the info to see if any would be ok for me to try. Dr. Solomon's CBD Rich Salve 5:1 seemed to be ok, so I got it. My neck and shoulder pain is awful today (thanks weather), so I tried it as soon as I got back to the house and 5 minutes later I could move my head to the left again. Within 15 minutes, the burning in my shoulders went down to a 4 (from a 9). I might be a fan 😉