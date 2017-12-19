KellySo
Great
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Great
Excellent
Convenient and everybody was helpful and friendly
I stopped by Zen today for the first time. I saw something on Leafly that I wanted to try, they had it in stock, and at a reasonable price. I went there - and the price was "wrong". Bummer. I guess what bothers me is that even though I asked them to fix it online, many hours later now, it still shows the wrong price on Leafly. Not sure if I'll return at this time.
This place seems more concerned with pushing certain products than caring for patients. Why do I think this? Because the budtender suggested the Verano Vanilla cart, which was on sale, for social anxiety and insomnia. As he was doing so, another budtender also suggested the Verano Vanilla cart to a different customer with completely different symptoms. What does this tell me? Products, not patients come first for Zen Leaf. I hope they reflect on their business model and intentions, and reconsider their current business practices. Until then, I will not be visiting Zen Leaf again. Btw, the Verano Vanilla cart is gross. Tastes like a damn candle. Go somewhere else to be treated with care.
The actual location isn’t great, getting to the parking lot is a bit sketchy, but once you’re there- parking isn’t an issue. The store is beautiful. Verano is the tops.
Location off Rt. 1...with the drive to receive excellent service and knowledge. and, 22% discounts for Veterans!
The budtenders at ZenLeaf are always smiling, welcoming & understanding. My regular meds are usually in stock. With my allergies & sensitivities I'm not the easiest patient, but they never have a problem checking ingredients, etc. for me. Today I spotted some new products and we reviewed the info to see if any would be ok for me to try. Dr. Solomon's CBD Rich Salve 5:1 seemed to be ok, so I got it. My neck and shoulder pain is awful today (thanks weather), so I tried it as soon as I got back to the house and 5 minutes later I could move my head to the left again. Within 15 minutes, the burning in my shoulders went down to a 4 (from a 9). I might be a fan 😉
Great dispensary, tucked away off the main road. Staff are knowledgeable. I've been here a few times with little wait. I believe they are the storefront to Verano brands so they have alot of their medicine in stock.
I love this dispensary. This team is so knowledgeable. The service is always outstanding. You think you know until you come to Zen Leaf!!