I have visited twice since opening and I love the staff. They’re always so helpful and kind. I like the products I’ve bought so far. I love sunshine OG flower but I don’t love the smalls. Next time I’m going to get a quarter so I can get bigger buds. I loved the strain though I felt motivated and ready to be productive. Also I really enjoyed the Rythm cartridges. This zen leaf location is really nice on the inside and it’s closest dispensary to me now and I’m very happy about that!