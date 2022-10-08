4 Reviews of Zen Leaf - Morgantown - NOW OPEN
Sort by
Most Helpful
w........p
Today
My go to dispensary in the Morgantown area. Staff and product is always top notch!
j........t
May 1, 2022
very friendly,knowledgeable staff and great service
s........d
April 15, 2022
For starters, as soon as I walked through the door I was warmly greeted by the 2 ladies at the front desk. All the employees seemed like they wanted to be there and weren’t “just there”. All answered questions and gave suggestions and were very knowledgeable of the products. Inside was super clean and easily accessible. Will definitely be making this my go to shop.
A........o
April 14, 2022
Great selection, fast checkout, and helpful staff. Excellent operation.