Zen Leaf - Mt. Holly
Logo for Zen Leaf - Mt. Holly
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL

Zen Leaf - Mt. Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
157.9 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
89 products | Last updated:

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Zen Leaf - Mt. Holly

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
600 HIGH ST., MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
Send a message
Call 19086765936
Visit website
ATMStorefrontMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

Hours unavailable

Photos of Zen Leaf - Mt. Holly

Promotions at Zen Leaf - Mt. Holly

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Zen Leaf - Mt. Holly

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Zen Leaf - Mt. Holly

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.