I disliked nothing and absolutely positively loved everything( and I'm a tough critic I am a Marine Veteran after all)!! Such an amazing staff from front to back all of them courteous and knowledgeable! The location is clean, easy to find ,plenty of parking, and menus to pick from online and in the dispensarie! If you're new to the game and are nervous about where to go and what it will it be like then worry no more and go to Zen Leaf in Neptune!! I have never left in any mood other than happy, smiling and well informed!! Keep up the good work!! You guys are doing a great service for us!!! I am more than elated to have the pleasure of giving this review for your location!! Thank you!!✌🏽♥️😁