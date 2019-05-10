Kathiebur on October 19, 2019

The people there were just amazing! I went in with my daughter as I am. We still new with all this! I listened as they talk to other “newbies”. I was so amazed that they LISTENED to what you were saying and didn’t just try to sell you whatever! I have been to several other places and now will only go here! Everyone was so nice from the man who let you in to the fantastic crew once you got in! AWESOME place I will be back!