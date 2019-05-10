Allenwilsonn
big menu, great selection
Thanks!
nice area easy get to.
Glad you enjoyed it!
Very kind staff, my only issue is not being charged the listed price for the strain I chose but being charged $4 more per 1/10th I purchased.
Sorry about the confusion. We'll make sure those menu's are good to go from here on out! Glad you enjoyed the visit though!
As someone new to the medical program and this being my first time in a dispensary I was impressed. Everyone there was super friendly. Ken helped me pick some things out and answered any questions I had. He didn’t try to rush me and even when the sale was made he let me look around and answered some other questions I had. Everyone there is knowledgeable and friendly even down to their security staff!
Ken is the man, glad he took care of you!!
Yet again super positive experience. Called an asked to speak with Chad the GM with help understanding some Of the products. Call me back promptly and took his time explaining. Will be shopping there tomorrow.
Call us whenever you need us :) Thanks for coming by!
Great staff, very friendly
Thanks!
Best shop in town for sure !!!! Straight gassssss.... my head be 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
Love it!! Thanks for stopping by!
The people there were just amazing! I went in with my daughter as I am. We still new with all this! I listened as they talk to other “newbies”. I was so amazed that they LISTENED to what you were saying and didn’t just try to sell you whatever! I have been to several other places and now will only go here! Everyone was so nice from the man who let you in to the fantastic crew once you got in! AWESOME place I will be back!
That's what its all about!! We're here for you guys!! Looking forward to seeing you again :)
Best place around!! The dispensary itself is modern and beautiful. The staff is very knowledgable and friendly. I won't be going anywhere else! THANK YOU ZEN LEAF!
THANK YOU!!
Best medicine in town! Fire flavors and very knowledgeable bud tenders! Definitely recommend this place! By far best dispensary experience I’ve ever had!
Love it!! Glad you enjoyed your visit!