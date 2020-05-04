247MJcard.com - Tulsa (telemedicine only)
Tulsa, Oklahoma
1025.9 miles away

$49 for the only 100% online Medical Recommendation/Renewal available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We are seasoned physicians who understand that these are rapidly changing and difficult times in medicine and medical care. We keep an open mind and actually listen to patients while helping them explore alternative therapies in cannabis medicine. Our goal is to provide the best access to the required medical recommendation for your application to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) for a medical marijuana license. We are online 24/7 ready to care for patients across the state of Oklahoma, no matter your location. See the doctor completely online from your smart phone and receive your recommendation to your email immediately upon approval.

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 12
Telemedicine only - use appointment request, Tulsa, OK
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards accepted24/7 verificationMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
1am - 12am
monday
1am - 12am
tuesday
1am - 12am
wednesday
1am - 12am
thursday
1am - 12am
friday
1am - 12am
saturday
1am - 12am

